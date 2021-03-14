The Steele report

Every now and then I hear a statement that really irks me. Maybe because in many cases the person stating it is parroting something they’ve heard. It’s a shallow statement which has a meaning that makes no sense until you understand what is really being said. The statement is. “We got to take our country back.” Or “We’re going to take our country back.” If we live in a democratic state we the people are the true essence of our country. What makes it absurd in a multicultural country is the fact that we have blended our talents to create diversity which is our strength.

So today’s question is. If we are going to take our country back who are we going to take it back from? Are we going to pit ourselves off against those of different faiths, because we have some misconception there is only one rightful religion or a dominant race that has some superior right to be privileged?

Could it be one political class or group feels they have the God given right to rule and that’s the way it’s going to be? Some believe there is some dark force trying to rule the world. Here’s a tip, the mega leaders of the world are not that smart.

Having said that lets complicate things a bit. Ever notice some rail against the corporate entities? They make too much money and the don’t live up to environmental standards. Well if they are out of control and they are as bad as stated, why do so many of us have an interest in them through mutual funds. or other investments for retirement or instant profit? Then it’s the unions we want to rescue our country from. Of course forgetting it’s the unions that spearheaded every workplace benefit workers enjoy. The union set workplace standards.

Not to mention the unions were the backbone in the fight for the social programs we enjoy today.

When we start shouting “we’re going to take our country back”

we either have to look around for scapegoats or buy into an agenda designed to divide people. If collective thought takes hold we don’t need to take something back we must instead contribute our share in order to participate in a shared outcome. The next time someone says, “we’re going to take our country back” ask from who? The answer they give will help you to determine what ax they have to grind or if they are

parroting a slogan they heard.

Face it, we are a multicultural nation and we all have a place in the society whether we were born here or not or have different customs, different religions or differing points of view.

It is called being a Canadian.

Fred Steele