The Steele report

Covid drags on like a bad dream. The variant strains say we are not even in charge let alone winning the battle. Politically we are seeing Federal Liberal support fray a little. It’s one thing to be on top of what’s happening, but like all things political if you’re in charge, be one step away. Let me explain.

In BC Premier Horgan put Bonnie Henry in charge she became the face and voice of the effort.

Federally the daily face and voice is that of the Prime Minister.

What started out as, “Look at me, look at who’s in charge.” it was advertising money can’t buy. Then the variant strains came to be and worse, the vaccine promises evaporated into the wind. Again perception is the order of the day. Suddenly it looks as if the government is not in charge. We are not getting what was promised in terms of doses. The weakness of the supply chain is another problem. Even if the government was in charge if they are perceived to be lacking, confidence blows in the wind.

When the perception is that there is a lack of leadership or a weakness other questions about planning and direction surface.

The only thing perceived to be weaker than Liberal leadership is the Official Oppositions direction. Covid is the issue, the plight of small business and the hardship of working families squared off against the cost being incurred to save us is or should be the focus.

What is emerging from the Tory playbook? Canada and others should demand a venue change from the next round of the Olympic Gamer. China and the issue of genocide should be front and center. Yes I agree Mr O’Toole genocide is certainly an issue and it’s real, but the covid and economics of supporting the country should remain the focus for all parties.

The only ones talking about the real people issue is the NDP. That is more and more the prevailing perception.

So in the grand scheme of things who is in charge? Not the Liberals, nor the Conservatives or even the NDP. Who’s in charge? COVID is in charge and what it decides to do and when will determine our destiny. The Spanish Flu Pandemic went on for about two years and the length of this pandemic finds the jury still out. It has become humanity against a powerful enemy that we can’t even see.

Fred Steele