The Steele report

These days virtually all of society is under a microscope. We are questioning everything from the big bang theory to how we came to be. We question our scientists, our clergy, our place in society, our politicians and even the consensuses process we live under called democracy. Like it or not democracy is sustained by the very thing that threatens it at times, that being politics and our own attitude.

I have said more than once politics is a dance, a theatrical play, and a strategic game like chess. I was asked why I accept that? I suppose they want the ideal meaning of politics to be just straight up. The truth is if it were not for the dance and the theatrics and even the game, you wouldn’t have a democracy.

There is politics straight up in some places it’s called dictatorship. Winston Churchill once said “Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others.”

To see how the dance of democracy ends turn on the TV and watch what’s happening in Myanmar which used to be Burma.

If you peek behind the curtain, no matter what side of the political spectrum you are quickly see the gamesmanship that is required. You have to know when and how to concede, or propose new ideas, or defend ideas. You have to know when to hold your nose and support things you don’t like in order to get something in return. This is true today with polarization as compromise is an essential ingredient for democracy to function. In order to have a functioning democracy all sides need each other.

I have been around politics for well over fifty years and I learned a lot and still have more to learn. I worked on a myriad of campaigns winning some and losing others. If you think about it, there is politics in everything. Family relationships, the workplace, convincing your spouse buying a new truck is a good idea and there’s politics in service clubs, and civic and senior government.

If you see that you see diplomacy skills and compromise are the main ingredients. That takes playing the game and doing the dance and by way of explanation theatrics. See, all of these things are sorted out in your head with brain power but the final decision is often dependent on emotion. How you feel about the decision you made is often more important than the decision itself.

I have one advantage in seeing politics for what it is. I ran as a Federal Candidate in 1997. I somehow stayed with what I believed which didn’t always line up with the party line but one has to think about who one is when the game is over.

There is one part of the political equation that is overlooked today. Those explaining the democratic process often leave out the most important part of the conclusion. How many times have you heard. “The majority rules”

what is usually left out is the other half of the statement, that is “But the will of the minority must be respected”

Fred Steele