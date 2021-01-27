The Steele report

When it comes to COVID it’s been a year and we’re not out of the woods. In fact the forest is still growing. So lets look at the score card. This analogy is a gruesome game of life and death.

COVID has some pretty good players, by mutating they have a team that can play offense and defense. When the game of life and death started the virus had all fifty two cards.

On the human side we have a divided team and some who don’t want to participate in societies collective interest. In fact we had some who denied there was a struggle in the game of life. They put their blinders on while others have died all around them. In fact some died wondering how they contracted a virus that wasn’t real.

On a personal note I am happy we played by the rules. We have someone close (family) that is a front line trauma nurse in a hospital COVID area. She lost her sense of taste and smell and displayed other signs of COVID. She tested negative. She is now off work and went to a specialist. Again she had a side effect consistent with COVID but rare. Her vocal chords are damaged. In looking at other anomalies, the University of Georgia is exploring an other avenue that defies explanation.

Their study suggests COVID may hide in the brain causing relapses. Tests also show mice infected through nasal passages develop brain infections. Doctors are working on human long hauler health issues like heart disease, strokes and other recurring problems.

On the human side of the equation we had little in the way of scientific knowledge as a weapon to even the score. We were advised we use face masks, soap and water and social distancing. Unfortunately they were forced to use the law because some decided they knew more about the unknown and common sense did not apply.

Then the first sign of offense, a vaccine then two vaccines.

A game changer came with the mutation of the virus, it served to temper enthusiasm for a time. That happens when humans are wrestling with an unseen opponent.

The battle isn’t over, Moderna announced their vaccine is less effective against the mutation in South Africa. Less effective does not mean ineffective. It just mean that like other viruses a booster shot may be required. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnston says the British mutation is more deadly. We have also seen new strains in Brazil.

The other news is that Merck has shut down its COVID vaccine program, due to not finding an effective virus control formula.

This is still a seesaw game as it’s world wide. Remember South Africa is in the middle of summer and its numbers of cases have not significantly diminished.

Yes COVID 19 is a serious game that some don’t take seriously or outright deny. The next equalizer in Canada may soon be coming in addition to putting vaccines in arms. The Federal Emergency Measures Act will give the Government the power to restrict citizens from traveling internationally and restrict travel withing regions in Canada. On the weekend government officials warned about travel outside Canada as citizen might end up stranded.

There is one more concern. Europe is threatening to restrict export shipments. Yes we will get what we contracted for but beyond that, the assurance is vague. This deadly game is far from over and we all end up playing whether we like it or not, as this is an attack on the human race.

Fred Steele