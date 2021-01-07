The Steele report

Well for most it’s been a day like no other. Americans were treated to an attempted coup brought on by the rantings of a madman spewing an endless sea of lies. Some point their fingers at the rioters, or a small group of Republican lawmakers or even the President. Well I have news. The shock should come as no surprise.

It is true the fringe right wing media, mainstream media who kept the camera’s rolling, Congress and Senate Reps the Vice President and seventy million voters were his enablers. America made excuses for him. They suffered in silence when he fired up the flames of racism, bigotry division and stirred it with lethal lies. Populism and nationalism create simple solutions to complex problems. The concept promotes the ambitions of a narcissistic cult like leader in many cases. We the citizens of the world sometimes fall for this nonsense.

We have seen it in politicians like, Hitler, and Mussolini. Then there are the cult leader in society or religion that preach of a utopia if you give up your possessions and your soul to them.

Jim Jones, and David Koresh immediately come to mind. When people stop being vigilant they become resolute to acceptance while others get caught up in the fervor. That’s when what is not normal becomes normal. After all ultra nationalism creates a false sense of belonging. Simple solutions can override logic, tradition and sober second thought. This continues until reality sets in by way of waning support or the onset of a crisis that some instant solution can’t resolve. By then for many it is too late they are trapped by their own false sense of belonging.

The problem is, this set of circumstances that played out in America was inevitable. The cult bubble eventually pops and the spell is broken. Yesterday the President of the United States didn’t break into the peoples house. He never hurt a single cop or shot the woman who died. No he didn’t but just like Charles Manson he egged on his followers to carry out his deeds.

The reason democracy won yesterday was because reality struck like a dagger in the brain to anyone anywhere with a sense of decency or the concept of right and wrong. Yes there are those who say the current President should resign due to his inappropriate behavior. They are right. It should also be noted there are those in Congress and the Senate who should do the same as they not only participated in the mayhem and lies they enabled the President to do great harm to their nation. It’s called sedition. How serious is it? Here’s the definition. Sedition is a serious felony punishable by fines or up to twenty years in prison. Sedition is the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it.

Even more of a blow to the radicals was the fact they lost both the runoff Senatorial Seats thus giving power to the Democrats in the House the Senate and the Presidency as well. In the face of that they disgraced themselves and their cause. If it was the normal nonsense it might have been entertaining but in fact it was disgusting.

Fred Steele