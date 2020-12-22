The Steele report

This is one of those challenging Christmases for sure, but for some every Christmas is a challenge. There have been times of economic depressions, wars, pandemics, and personal tragedies, but Christmas carries on.

What makes Christmas so special? Tradition is the operative word. Yes the world is full of distractions for a multitude of reasons but the light of hope is always there no matter how dim or bright that light may be. Even in hard and bitter times, tradition is built on a pillar of memories. Memories have that ability to reflect on the past with a measure of tempered pain or euphoric joy. Stand alone memories stay with us for example the song I’ll Be Home For Christmas. This song was released as a single in 1943 by Bing Crosby. It was a war year Christmas song from the sentiments of a soldier overseas. The line goes I’ll he home for Christmas if only in my dreams.

From traditional carols like Good King Wenceslas all the way to Rocking Round The Christmas Tree the lyrics and subject matter may change, but the soul of Christmas music holds on to a familiar ring. Even before the first lyric line the music itself begins to trigger a successive line of memories. I remember going into the mountains and bringing the tree home on the sleigh. Some years my mother rolled her eyes but later said it was the best tree ever. And for some reason our Santa got cookies and a shot of whiskey. My father would say “I’m sure Santa will thank you.”

Yes there are those who don’t care or don’t want to be festive, and that is their right. But I liken Christmas to memories that often dwell-ed in the minds of wartime soldiers. No matter how many Christmases go by and how much smaller the circle gets for those getting older, we tend to remember the happy and funny times, and the ones we gained a learning experience from. This Christmas is no different, yes it is a challenge to keep a happy face, but as older adults we have to remember the magic for the little ones and the true spirit of Christmas still has an air of innocence in a sea of madness. With that I wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Holiday Season.

Fred Steele