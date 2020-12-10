The Steele report

In the last few days I’ve heard a lot of doom and gloom and the idea that Christmas has been canceled. Does this mean the Grinch finally won? Of course not. Christmas is the spirit of a season. It’s like saying we are going to cancel Monday.

Now I grant you, it might look different in terms of family at the table but it’s not the end of the world. Yes for some it will be very different. Personally I have a son who will be alone for Christmas. He lives in a higher risk area in the Fraser Health Region he said he is staying home.

Here on the farm we will feature those who live in the house that being three of us. Not seventeen plus people this year. We have a big tree up and in house decorations complete.

By doing this we keep the spirit of Christmas alive. I admit last year was harder to get in the mood as it was the first one without my late wife Joan. But Christmas took center stage anyway. The truth was then as it is now there are little people in the family that still expect Santa to come,

We are experiencing our biggest life challenge in a century as every generation has before. We have the benefit of technology with face time and zoom. We can have a virtual connection. A benefit others in the past did not have. As a child I remember the family gathering around the old black phone to talk to our relatives in Nova Scotia, how things have changed

As a family we are going to have a Christmas Dinner together when it is safe to do so. Christmas is the spirit of the season regardless of what season that might be.

Fred Steele