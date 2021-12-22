The Steele report

Within a few days the hectic preparations will be over and the silence of the snowflakes will erase the footprints that littered the sidewalks.

The street lights will shift their duties to guiding holiday visitors to their destinations.

Smaller centers still have the magic of Christmas, that special look that was so prominently featured on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post, from years ago. The images portrayed in a Norman Rockwell painting as it were.

For some reason it seems society has set up a competition for dollars overlapping holiday celebrations. First Christmas seems to encroach on Halloween and before the last inflatable Santa is sold, we’re buying gifts for Valentines Day.

If you think about it, nothing can compete with this time of year for celebrations.

Several religions have December activities. Christians, Buddhists, Judaism, Wicca the Solstice, and every religious entity has a devotion to their beliefs.

For many in our country Christmas is the prominent one and the one I grew up with. It is my fervent wish that your anticipation and excitement live up to your holiday expectations.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday Season.

Fred Steele