The Steele report

Joe Biden has won the political lottery winning the 270 votes in the electoral college. It might be a dysfunctional process but it worked.
This was a dirty campaign with the nasty part getting censored in the ballot counting. What makes the sigh of relief so special is the victory of hope over fear. It was tight, it was competitive but in the end democracy won. It is over so now what?
First don’t you love it when the bully gets theirs? Four years of insults, rudeness, disrespect and provable lies soaked up in a ballot for change.
Can you imagine the enablers in the White House hiding their misdeeds like errant squirrels hiding nuts to hold them till spring? Those who blindly followed a man who used them for props and edited them to the cutting room floor when he fired them and rehired them to refresh his ego.
Some of the questionable practices may have legal ramifications tied to them. No, Biden will not prosecute Trump but the State of NY is planning to file against many of them for starters, not to mention other jurisdictions.
No the Biden victory is not his alone. The Biden victory is a victory for people of color, for the environment, for gay rights, for the sick needing medicare. The victory for women putting the biggest chip in the glass ceiling. A woman of color as the Vice President. It sends a signal to the world, to all little girls that anything is still possible. It is a positive message.
The other positive? The two Senate Seats in Georgia are in play
In Georgia the winner must get 50% of the vote when more than two candidates are in the race. The top two engage in a run off if the vote is less. Both seats were less than fifty. There will be a run off in January. Can you imagine what Biden can do if he gets House and Senate as well?
The Trump Presidency was the result of a populist wave based on nothing more than a slogan. “Drain the swamp” now Biden has to clean up the environmental damage of cleaning up a cesspool.
To sum up what happened to Donald Trump is best described by the immortal words of the Late John F Kennedy when he said.
“He who rides the back of the tiger ultimately ends up inside.”
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Personally, the most disturbing fact is the dramatic number of US residents who stood by Trump and appeared to ignore his proven lies.
Never the less, President-Elect Biden and his Vice won the day.
Based on Trumps deplorable term, Biden’s win makes me happy because it proves that most US citizens knew the Trump values were inconsistent with those which Americans exhibited once Pearl Harbour drove them into WWII. A Nazi invasion was staged across the English Channel; Britain and the Allied forces had the military support of the US which prevented that.
Had that not been the case and Nazi germany made a successful invasion my parents would have been prevented from coming to Canada in 1956. I would not have enjoyed the privilege of living in one of the most respected, valued and democratic Countries in the world.
John Hack says
The popular sentiment is the “swamp” is being reinvented with “termites” that are eating the fundementals of what America is designed to be, Basically the knowledge of the “Magna Carta” document, and now people here (Arizona) are mostly jubliant.
And parents are saying that they are breating easier too, as they can parent and say that “Character matters” when attempting to mold the character of their “Sons”.
Personnally I am proud to have flown a Biden flag over my thin blue line flag, as hopefully the two can merge with some sense of sanity toward what “Law Enforcement” should mean. the joke is now, the “Border Fence” factory at Coolidge AZ will now be a cage factory for the cesspool cleansing victims, but will have to export it to a Country that has ne extradition aggreement with the US, will see how the courts take the accusations that are before them, at least now no one is above the “LAW” it seems the 74 Mil. voters have affirmed. And the rude gesture as we see in some voters has been called as a “Your Fired”.
Fred Steele says
Good response the vote count clearly demonstrated the will of the people