The Steele report

Joe Biden has won the political lottery winning the 270 votes in the electoral college. It might be a dysfunctional process but it worked.

This was a dirty campaign with the nasty part getting censored in the ballot counting. What makes the sigh of relief so special is the victory of hope over fear. It was tight, it was competitive but in the end democracy won. It is over so now what?

First don’t you love it when the bully gets theirs? Four years of insults, rudeness, disrespect and provable lies soaked up in a ballot for change.

Can you imagine the enablers in the White House hiding their misdeeds like errant squirrels hiding nuts to hold them till spring? Those who blindly followed a man who used them for props and edited them to the cutting room floor when he fired them and rehired them to refresh his ego.

Some of the questionable practices may have legal ramifications tied to them. No, Biden will not prosecute Trump but the State of NY is planning to file against many of them for starters, not to mention other jurisdictions.

No the Biden victory is not his alone. The Biden victory is a victory for people of color, for the environment, for gay rights, for the sick needing medicare. The victory for women putting the biggest chip in the glass ceiling. A woman of color as the Vice President. It sends a signal to the world, to all little girls that anything is still possible. It is a positive message.

The other positive? The two Senate Seats in Georgia are in play

In Georgia the winner must get 50% of the vote when more than two candidates are in the race. The top two engage in a run off if the vote is less. Both seats were less than fifty. There will be a run off in January. Can you imagine what Biden can do if he gets House and Senate as well?

The Trump Presidency was the result of a populist wave based on nothing more than a slogan. “Drain the swamp” now Biden has to clean up the environmental damage of cleaning up a cesspool.

To sum up what happened to Donald Trump is best described by the immortal words of the Late John F Kennedy when he said.

“He who rides the back of the tiger ultimately ends up inside.”

