The Steele report

I have often said perception is everything reality eventually understands. Today I am going to focus on three mentally drawn pictures focusing on the perception and underlining them with today’s reality.

First picture WW II, the second being the Space Race and three the current pandemic. All of these pictures conjure up a negative perception. But what if in reality we were able to make somewhat of a silk purse out of a sow’s ear?

WW II was filled with millions of devastating pictures of death and destruction that no thinking person could find a positive outcome for. Yet today we are using common place technology that came from the necessity of conflict. Some of these devices you will use this week while doing your Christmas shopping. I will start with the ATM Machine, the computer, freeze dried foods, the ballpoint pen, and even superglue. There are literally hundreds of inventions that came from war technology from Radar, penicillin, and a treat favorite M&M’s the chocolate candy in GI’s kit bags. These are mere examples of inventions born out of the necessity of the time.

How many times have the words “What a waste of money it is” when referring to the space race of decades ago? That is the perception even by many today. The truth is you might well be buying the technology as gifts this coming week. Granted you will be buying the latest versions of these items that were born out of necessity of another time. Some of them include wireless headsets, LED Lights cordless vacuum, temper foam, portable computers, workout machines, artificial limbs first used for robots, scratch resistant lenses, radial tires, insulin pumps, dust busters, lasik eye technology,

solar power cells, the cat scan, memory foam and dozens of other products used by millions everyday. The perception the space race was a waste of time and money wears pretty thin when we compare it with the reality of how the exercise improved our lives.

Today we are faced with the adversities of the pandemic. So much death, destruction and mayhem. Some cannot or will not even believe it’s real. Five and a half million dead world wide, countless sick to the point of life changing experiences. Then there is the perception nothing good can come of this. The truth is this might be the canary in the coal mine. Science is learning gene sequences it’s like reading the viruses mail. What we are better prepared for is future perhaps more deadly events. And already the beginning of a new era of inventions are being introduced. A hands free door opening device, a foot powered door opener, and a basic ventilator it is more portable and less expensive and is being mass produced. There are new advances in mask safety and functional uses. The list here is not as long but the time frame of close to two years is also a short list.

The perception is we learn nothing from tragedy and mayhem. The truth is we use all kinds of inventions that came about from necessity caused by mayhem. Then consider the random events in the universe are born of mayhem and the universe responds.

It could well be some random event put the planet earth where it is and we’ve come a long way from a ball of molten rock and gas. I don’t know whether this information changed your perception or reality or not but I hope you found it an interesting read.

Fred Steele