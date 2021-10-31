The Steele report

Tonight is Halloween and aside from the safety messages to watch out for them—it should be noted it is a night for kids. This wasn’t always so. The day evolved out of a religious day of rituals from the Celts and before that the Druids. Our version of Halloween came about when the early church incorporated All Souls Day on the path to conversion. Halloween is still a day of reflection as its title is All Hallows Eve or All Saints Eve.

In past years I enjoyed Halloween because I went with the grand kids door to door and later we had hot chocolate and a little party at the house. Keeping in mind Halloween is a special night for children I have something for you. The children s story I wrote a few years ago. I hope you enjoy it or even read it to the little ones in the family.

The Giant Gourd House

I peeked in the window

Of the giant gourd house

A lazy black cat was talking

To a little gray mouse.

It was quite crowded

They were challenged for room,

The old witch in the corner

Polished her broom.

The nighthawks were screaming

Into breath seeing air.

Goose pimples were worn

Up the side of my arm

For the noise they created

Did sound the alarm

The rooms were all black

With a deep reddish glow,

In the yard I heard noises

I heard a wolf howl,

I was then told to run

By a wise old owl.

A skeleton came

And he knocked on the door,

When the ghost let him in

He fell apart on the floor.

I saw black birds in flight

I heard the cawing of crows

An ugly bat landed

On the end of my nose

I shivered in fright

Right down to my toes.

I ran from the garden

Where the black roses froze.

In the morning

The gourd house was gone

I must have been dreaming

Through the night all along.

Fred Steele

HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVEERYONE!!