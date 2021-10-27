The Steele report

So what is really going on in the madness of events for our southern neighbors?

No it’s not the re-writing of history or some expression of discontent. Nor is it the progressive side of a work in progress. It’s what happens when you live in a bubble and self proclaim you are the greatest country on earth. It’s what happens when you indoctrinate students about history and a particular ideology instead of educating them about the good things and how to address the shortfalls in society. After all education is teaching the ability to learn how to learn without preconceived outcomes.

How many times have you heard American leaders quote the constitution and say the founding fathers determined all their citizens were equal? That was not the premiss of the founding fathers. If you read history the premiss was “All White Citizens” were to be treated equal. Truth be known these so called champions of liberty in many cases did not even consider non whites as human beings let alone equal citizen. This is at the crux of the American racial problem.

For some reason in the deep south white ultra conservative politicians are oblivious to the fact Lincoln freed the slaves. If you grasp that thought here is what you can see from afar.

There is a race war manifested in the legal trappings of suffrage. Hundreds of years of white domination in a land they stole from the people who occupied it has given rise to a natural order of privilege. Now those without an equal voice want their say. They also want different programs than those who observe the right of privilege. The futile logic is to pass laws that guarantee those white souls the mantle of power. We who have been around for a while saw apartheid in a more blatant form in South Africa years ago. We also remember how it ended, in Texas and other States introducing repressive reforms are doing so as acts of cowardice, and a feeling of insecurity now that they are becoming the minority. Their problems stem from the sins and crimes of their forefathers, problems they are reluctant to acknowledge. The only saving grace is the not so quiet revolution is peaceful yet the outcome in the fullness of time will demonstrate those claiming white privilege will find themselves on the wrong side of history.

Investigation of the coup attempt on January 6th demonstrates the lengths some of the privileged will go to to circumvent the will of the people for their own ends.

The other problem for our neighbors is they believed their rose colored view of the world claiming they are the greatest. Their infrastructure as in roads and bridges, ports and airports are in need of repair and or replacement. They are so polarized in their politics there is no will to fix these problems created by the premiss low taxes came first and money for upkeep dried up,

Even worse is the social agenda it’s based on the for profit model which means those who can pay get the cream of the crop and the rest get what’s left over. In Canada, Europe and some other jurisdictions medicare and other social programs are designed to serve the needs of society. As I watch the debate I can’t help but marvel at how far behind they are. Many of the issues we debated and resolved some going back fifty years. The sad truth is America is becoming a fading star in the political universe. It is sad to see a nation limit their potential for greatness do to their limited vision stunted by their ideology that prevents them from seeing the big picture.

Fred Steele