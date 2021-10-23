The Steele report

Time to dip a toe into testy waters and see where it leads.

The other day I was told that only in the confines of religion can one demonstrate the true meaning of faith. I asked if that applied to all denominations of faith including worshipers of God in other religions outside of Christianity. I got a steady supply of dodging and weaving. I did manage to get a sub title that all religions preach peace and the cornerstone of ethics,

I chose to not spark a great debate that would fuel the fires of another persons faith and fervor. Instead I thought about the valid points and not so valid points. Religion plants itself in the heart of society and in the halls of governance. When some feel vulnerable they turn to faith for a super charge of guidance. The problems begin when the fervor of faith reaches the halls of excessive power. This is not just a Christian phenomenon, we see it in fundamentalist Muslim Sects, in fundamentalist Jewish and the Christian community as well. It comes under the heading of, we are doing Gods work. I have seen the modern fundamentalist states and their return to the seventeenth century and before, That is when the Christian governance displayed its intolerance.

There was the Spanish Inquisition, the Witch Burnings. The Crusades, the Calvinists in Britain, the troubles In Ireland and the cultural genocide of Native Peoples in Canada. There is more but I think you get the point.

It all starts with faith both faith in the system of deity, which for some reason develops into the superiority of our belief system our way is the only right way. This does not usually have a happy or successful ending. Two examples come instantly to mind. In Japan prior to and during WWII it’s thought the fervor of the Shinto Religion was the spark behind that countries nationalistic and aggressive behavior that led to a catastrophic end.

Then there is the Canadian experience when government hid behind the church relinquishing power over the Native Communities when it came to all things in the spiritual realm.

The day to day governance and societal structure was dictated by the Indian Agent who enforced the dictates of the Indian Act. This structure was in place from the 1830’s to the 1960’s and in many cases was not enacted with the measure of ethics or virtue. Government and the church regarded anyone outside of Christianity as savages to be assimilated into white society and converted from pagan ritual to the one true faith.

Children were removed from their homes and introduced to indoctrination and sexual abuse, they were denied the practice of customs and even their language. When we look back it should be noted superiority and bigotry was not just confined to the party in power it was the prevailing attitude of the day. I think we, as a society confronting the past today have to admit unbridled power in the hands of religion did not serve Canada well.

Religion in all its forms to me is a conundrum. While it has had its share of virtue and teachings. It has also sown the seeds of death and destruction. That happens when religion becomes a tool and then a weapon to serve the interests of t he few. My father once explained it to me this way when he said.

“My problem isn’t with God. My problem is with a whole lot of people that claim to represent him.”

It’s left me with the feeling religion with unbridled power is a dangerous mix. The counter balance lies in the ability for each of us to display a true measure of ethics and trust in the faith we have in each other as this usually appeals to our better angels when it comes to our deeds in today’s society.

Fred Steele