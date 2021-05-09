The Steele report

This morning is about a life journey that in one way or another touches all of us. A couple of weeks ago a friends mother passed away and many were sorry that she would no longer be here. My thought was…that’s not necessarily true. While it is true, she is physically gone, it doesn’t mean she is not still here

I will explain it this way.

A Mothers Vigil

A mothers vigil starts before you are born. She already believes in you. She dreams of your future and what you might become. In contrast no matter how old you are you are still her small child. When you are born and laid on her chest she feels your heartbeat and the bond is forged that cannot be broken.

All the hugs, kisses and sometimes a swat on the bum are from the hand of love. Making sure you are safe is a full time vigil.

There are the falls and scraped sometimes a sprain or broken limb, none the less you are cared for, fussed over and prayed for.

Your first day of school is the happiest and saddest of days for her. It is the first brush with reality that you are growing up and her undivided time with you is growing shorter by the day.

There comes a time when a child’s will and a mothers love collide. The difference is she knows enough to pick her battles and you later realize that is when you didn’t win.

As you matured into high school and adulthood you stayed out late and partied with the best of them without giving a thought to your mother. You are lucky, I say that because your mother thought about you. She was up late and awake as well keeping a vigil at times engaged in conversations with God, asking Him to keep you safe. There is a saying “God looks after drunks and fools” Keep in mind, that safety often comes with the intervention of a mothers prayer.

To be truthful it’s one thing to have a sibling or your wife angry with you, however it’s another matter when your mother is angry with you. It is that dose of shame that goes back to your childhood when you remember “The Look” that look of disapproval. If your wife says a behavior is unacceptable that’s one thing if your mother says it’s unacceptable it’s confirmed.

The one thing we rarely think about is your mother is your most important mentor through life. When she passes on she is still there. Don’t tell me you have not heard her voice of handed down wisdom before you embarked on something stupid.

It is more than a voice it’s a built in trigger that gives you a second chance to get something right.

In the grand scheme of things your mothers constant vigil never ends. She may pass from this world, but the only thing that changes is the venue from which she watches over you. So on this day, Mothers Day make sure you acknowledge all those prayers, hugs, kisses and scoldings were appreciated.

To Mothers everywhere Happy Mothers Day and from all your children. Thank You.

Fred Steele