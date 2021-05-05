The Steele report

Sometimes you have to tear the bandage off to see if there’s a wound to heal. The other day in another article I dared raised the questions about the validity of conspiracy theories. One suggestion was I do more research before condemning them.

I have dug into many over the past several decades.

First conspiracy theories are hard to prove one way or another, Those who go from one conspiracy theory to another are like hypochondriacs sustained by their own view of alleged facts, with total rationalization of any contradictions to their beliefs. Their view is there is no truth to any of them.

A truth meter for a conspiracy theory is hard to come by. you need a smoking gun or tangible proof. The problem is once the truth is proven it has a conclusion that ends the theory or the obsessed believers discard the facts that don’t conform to their beliefs. The most important thing to remember is theories usually have a kernel of truth however the contrived are easy to see through.

Many are delusions or flights of fancy from those at the shallow end of the gene pool. Elvis is alive, and fast frozen to be resurrected in the future. Armstrong was never on the moon,

more recent ones for the gullible at heart, the Pizza Gate where democrats operate a child pedophile ring from a Pizza joint. Or Dominion voting machines were Venezuelan owned and were programed by communists to defeat Trump. Dominion Voting Machine Company is in fact Canadian. Pizza Gate was debunked too.

The New York Twin Towers 9/11 was an inside job or was contrived by President Bush and Bin Laden, Dianna was murdered by dark forces within the system. What happened at Roswell? It’s become a thriving business true or not.

The Kennedy Assassination is a little more difficult. I went back to this several times over twenty years. There are any number of opinions and contradictory evidence. Why is it still alive after most of the characters are dead? There is no smoking gun of definitive proof. This means there is room for speculation and nothing more. The problem is there an abundance of conflicting theories.

Some theories and evidence packages proved not only to be lies but were the basis deadly political policy. One of if not the worst was the publication, The Protocols of the Elders Of Zion.

First written anonymously in Russia with a publication date 1903. it is a plagiarized work of many authors. The sad truth is this book of lies was the centerpiece of the Nazis murder of six million Jews.

Another conspiracy theory that got out of hand was the 1988 documentary hosted by Geraldo Rivera an expose of Satanic Cults in America. Supposedly there was a great Satanic Cult Underground operating throughout America. It turns out

in this case the smoking gun backfired. Self proclaimed Satanists with a host of misinformation and debunked statistics and tenuous links, shredded the programs credibility yet some still believe.

Refer Madness was was a propaganda film to distort children s education and mold the adult mindset. It created a host of conspiracy theories and later the smoking gun that exposed the truth damaged the credibility of the science, medical, education and governance community as a whole. The problem is,

many of the lies of that conspiracy are still with us today, with moral, legal and ethical questions still unresolved.

So when does a conspiracy theory lose its luster and begin to fade? When a smoking gun defines truth from fiction.

Watergate is a prime example, rumor and intrigue fueled the conspiracy theories until the Watergate Tapes ended doubt.

Big Pharma is an easy target of suspicion, lies, rumors and truth

Some of the accusations are pure nonsense but the reason the conspiracy theories gain traction is due to the bad behavior exhibited over time. The latest that started as a conspiracy and ended with a smoking gun of truth was Purdu the Seckler family and the Opioid Crisis. The outcome went from a conspiracy theory to a proof filled smoking gun and an exposed conspiracy,

There have been conspiracies in the corporate realm involving murder for hire, racketeering, Ponzi Schemes and episodes of off shore illegal tax dodge crime conspiracies that were true.

In addition governments and other sectors in society have engaged in conspiracies. Before believing in them where is the smoking gun, the ultimate truth is so often denied.

