The Steele report

The events of this story are influence by COVID 19 but is is not about COVID. It is about seeing a birthday party through the eyes of a three year old. It’s about adapting to a new reality.

First let me say, we had to adapt as well. The little party could only have people within the bubble for starters. There were other protocols, I wasn’t part of organizing that but they were followed.

Some things aren’t the same with some there live and others on face time etc. I was lucky I observed a party without friends they were virtual. Party bags dropped off at homes and muffins for cake. Lennon’s house was decorated though.

He opened a present and found a plain box. The look was priceless. He thought they gave him a box until he realized there was a little scooter inside. At one point he was concerned that he was getting presents and his sister was not.

Problem solved we had a couple of presents for her too. Normally it would be explained it is his birthday, however these two are the closest brother and sister I’ve ever seen.

So what made the difference in this COVID rule party as opposed to a normal setting? It was a Blippi Theme. No Blippi is not an expletive, Blippi is a kids TV Show character. Blippi dresses differently in blue and orange. Blippi teaches the kids

all kinds of things very positive, informative and entertaining.

The story is, to surprise him I bought the shoes, orange tie and suspenders and showed up for his birthday oh and it included over sized orange sunglasses. He got a lot of presents and had a great time. What surprised me is one of his favorite parts of the day is when (Bukka) his name for me showed up as Blippi and he gets to keep the sunglasses, tie, and suspenders.

I came away with something too. I got to see a Birthday Party through the eyes of a three year old. Strangely enough, while we the adults tried to make sure the party worked with the restrictions the kids just took it all in stride and just had fun.

Fred Steele