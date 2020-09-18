The Steele report

It has been an interesting week as I ponder the make up of the human race and the collection of dysfunctionals we truly are. I did a lot of listening and reading different points of view and the collection of belief systems various people subscribe to.

Yes I do that a lot but this week was different.

A friend of mine was short a picker in his orchard so I got out the lone picking bag I have left and went to give him a hand. It gave me some time to really absorb what people are saying in many cases not thinking about what they are saying.

The Covid-19 situation is but one example.

When it comes to the virus, why is it we have to legislate some into compliance? A few examples. In days gone by if a farmers barn burned down, the neighbors did a barn raising and rebuilt it before the next days sun went down. It was about human compassion and respect for a neighbor whose livelihood was compromised. Today in the midst of a pandemic we can’t even get people to wear a mask.

Listening to some…. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

Some have actually claimed by wearing a mask to possibly protect others, you are being drawn into a government conspiracy to somehow control you. Think about that. How shallow a mind would a person have to be, mentally prevented from thinking because they wore a mask?

I also loved the one where someone at a civic council meeting south of the border said wearing a mask was somehow against God. No I did not make that up. Getting past the nonsense is a hard task in some cases. Many believe there is a media and government conspiracy. If you ponder that for a moment, government and media have been at each others throat since the advent of scribes like Homer and Plato. It…. the constant that keeps lawyers busy.

Today the internet is full of conspiracy theories and people prognosticating on dark threats to our well being as a species.

The media is brainwashing us. That is the mantra of unknown voices who have their own agenda, the one where they want to show how brilliant they are by spreading unsubstantiated rumors at lightning speed to the gullible who are too lazy to fact check what they are hearing. So here is a question for you. Why is it there are some who put their faith in others with no credentials who post stories without fact or evidence instead of credible news outlets who have the resources to ensure the stories are factually true?

For example we know there is no vaccine for Covid-19. The science and medical establishment say at present social distancing and masks are the best defense we have. This is reasonable in view of what we are facing.

There are also snake oil salesmen with magic cures and potions.

Concoctions and remedies that some buy into are often of more harm than good. They go from the sublime to the ridiculous. What would you believe is a deterrent, wearing a mask and social distancing, or running in circles around your house, naked, swinging a bag of squirrels over your head? The choices are approaching this level of nonsense.

What is the main reason for all these conspiracies? In my view We have world events moving faster than people can digest them mindfully or emotionally and there are those who will grasp the first thing that looks like an answer. Some believe the government is in a deep plot against them. I think it might be worse. We have governments watching the problems of the world mount, and individually and collectively these same governments have no answers. In that vacuum the citizens of the world are running off madly in all directions looking for answers and leadership and there is little to be found.

As for choices, I will stay out of the way, I will socially distance and wear a mask if for no other reason than I cannot afford a bag of squirrels.

Fred Steele