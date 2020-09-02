The Steele report

With the changing seasons in a pandemic it seems there are more problems than solutions. Knowing what we know makes every decision more complicated. At the same time there are any number of arm chair quarterbacks with instant solutions. Take the education situation for example. To send kids back to school or not is front and center.
Today lets examine some critical factors and then you be the judge. Children need peer interaction in formative years it is essential for their personal growth. Many working families cannot afford child care, and parents need to get back to work for the sake of the economy. On the other side of the ledger is the unknown health risk. It’s fine to say children are not as at risk, but what does that mean, they are still subject to unknown risk. They are also more likely to be carriers. Like the workings of ant poison they can track the virus into the home with deadly results for other.
The government says lets do it safely. Lets be serious. How will the system ensure little kids social distance, wear a mask and be aware? Government can’t get many adults to comply or take the situation seriously.
There are alternatives – home school, on line, classes outside are some configurations. There are special needs kids that need more. Many don’t have the equipment or internet. We can’t make the choice – learn or go hungry. Classes outside is a thought but winter is coming. These are just some of the issues.
So who is supposed to be at the decision table? Parents, teachers, governments and health professionals. If we end up with too many players it will end up being decided by a committee of competing interests. We will end up with a camel. You know what a camel is right? It’s a horse designed by a committee.
No matter where you are in the decision it is not easy. Here is an example. Each of us is given a ball of entangled twine it is one color but attached to different outcomes if you tug on the wrong string the ball disintegrates and unleashes a hive of killer bees. Any and all outcomes come with serious risks, either for the future well being of children, or an immediate health impact that could come back to haunt us all.
Then there is the threat of a fall and winter second wave of Covid 19 that would send us back to square one. Combine that with cold and flu season and we are in for very rough ride. So what is the magic bullet? There isn’t one except for our common sense which at times is in short supply.
Comments
Robin Hopkins says
Young children would require supervision learning online at home. How is this possible with working parents? Elections perpetually resurrect promises of subsidized, universal daycare: Still waiting. It does exist to a greater degree in other nations on good planet Earth.
No matter what new policy Canada wants to implement, I would guess that some other country is already doing it to some extent (prostitution, assisted dying, addictions, COVID, etc.). Somehow, the results of these policies in foreign lands is caused not to enter into the discussions domestically, leaving people to believe that we have no idea as to the outcome beyond theory, but alas, we Canadians are on the leading edge of innovation of everything you know. We need a greater discussion of the vast array different programs that have been already tried elsewhere, and the results, before any decisions are made. Govt would negligent otherwise. Please keep the citizens informed.This applies to pretty much everything. We do not live in a vacuum or in isolation. Sounds like govts want people to believe that everything is their brainiac idea, and please elect us again if you want more of the same.
Publisher:
Surely you mean Mr. Horgan is in bed with some green gremlins
Surely you mean governments bribe electors with printed money – the voter must pay back!!
Time for a government break – a fireworks show in Victoria and Ottawa. What is it?
It is the sound of printing machines, electronic transfers to you, the sound of joy in the privy council office… another day of Lib Rul
Fred Steele says
Great points of discussion. I am a great grand parent also. I have grand and great grand kids scattered by age through the school system. As someone pointed out fear is not an option but caution, common sense and reason is. The problem is all options and consequences of decisions made have to be clearly spelled out in order to make the best decision possible. Right now it’s akin to playing hopscotch in a mine field
Publisher:Not to disagree Fred – but I have determined fear is over powered by uncertainty.
Meaning people are fearful of big monsters, big governments, big armies – I thin you get the drift.
My people are anxious, worried, fearful because the people we rely on the truth are holding back.
1. at one time in the pandemic many did not want to predict
2. 3 months later people began to get the drift and plan a bit
3. now based on TV reports, teachers and parents not happy – kids and the education ministry ARE
Will school resume September 10 ?
Will teachers rise and kill the open date ??
Will teachers reveal the real reason – their desire for more pay, and less people in classes… not in Covid-19 2020 season but before, now, in the future ???
Mary Ellan says
The problem with online learning is that not everyone has internet. Also every child in the home needs a computer which many cannot afford. I saw a teen in the news doing his schoolwork on a phone!
Lynne Thompson says
To return to a teaching building or not? I know of quite a few children returning to school will no longer have physical interaction with Grandparents or other extended family members. The reason being mostly because of compromised immune systems. This comes from family physicians. The family circles that have been wound through this pandemic will be broken. Also those that homeschool will lose their “place in line” at the schools they attended. And if a vaccine is found partway through the school year the homeschoolers must stay at home for the remainder of that year. Also the graduation aspect of being homeschooled, these students will not be given the “Dogwood”. I don’t really know how to process this information and turn it into something positive. Sometimes when posing a question to a government official you get mixed responses. I am a concerned grandparent, Aunt and close family friend to parents trying to wade through this murky return to school “definite maybe” situation.
Carolyn Tipler says
Was announced last week that students will not lose their place in line if they chose not to attend.
Carolyn Tipler says
Common Sense seems in short supply to some. I feel fortunate that I am a rural dweller who can get by with a couple of visits to town each weeks and can stick to my own small circle of friends. I understand the concern of those who are so very worried about the start of school but do feel that children need to get back to some normal routine which involves interaction with their peers. There are many choices now for parents regarding whether they return their children to regular school or not maybe not so much choice for the teachers and other staff. Stay safe and follow the guidelines, I do not think we need to live in fear as many seem to do.