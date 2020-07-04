The Steele report

Today Is America’s Birthday and what a celebration it is.

2020 is a carnival of disaster at first glance but there are patches of sunshine almost unnoticed.

First there is a pandemic poorly handled and presided over by a role playing mad king who doesn’t even recognize the huge tsunami of death heading straight for him. All those in the whale tower on the good ship chaos see no waves either. His re-election campaign is in disarray, his former friends and family he shafted are lining up with authored books exposing what and who he really is.

People are in the street demanding change while their leader is playing golf. America has turned on itself while Trump the ring master waves his wand. Is this what the masses are celebrating?

Actually no. America in the absence of leadership, or honesty is taking the reigns of power in the hands of the people and are restoring their dream with significant change at their back. Even in the midst of a President and those at the levers of power, out of control and flaunting the law, the people of the nation are coming together. They are not only demanding accountability they are demanding change. They want social and economic inequities corrected.

The young the old, black, brown and white saying enough is enough. They are cleaning up the nations back yard, taking down the decorations of hate in the form of monuments and other symbols,

yes in the midst of chaos, positive change is happening a new America is transforming from a caterpillar to a butterfly. Oh the voices of ignorance and hate and fear and doubt will continue to spew division, but they know their days are numbered and the world will move on without them.

For those on the road to progress, God’s speed. For those who doubt remember some change is like going to the Dentist, once the aching teeth are extracted, the healing can begin.

To all my American Friends. Happy 4th of July.

Fred Steele