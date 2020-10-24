The Steele report

We hear any number of public figures, family members and other apologize for one thing or another by saying they are sorry and claiming circumstance overpowered them, it’s sort of like the old TV Series the Jefferson’s when he used to say ”The Devil made me do it”

So what should a good apology consist of? Well that is a good question and while you ponder that lets beat around the bush a bit. We have all had to apologize for something and I personally have made many. Sometimes not fast enough and they are the ones to remember forever. Let me tell you a story.

About twenty-five years ago my late wife and I argued about something. I can’t even remember what it was about but I remember I was wrong. Then again most of the time I was wrong. Anyway I would not apologize. At the time my attitude was “Hell will freeze over first.” Two days passed, I went to work, Joan went shopping. I was having my afternoon coffee when she passed by the fridge door, she placed a fridge magnet on it and quietly kept walking. No it is not the end it is the beginning.

The verse on the magnet read: “We’ve been through a lot together and most of it was your fault.”

There was nothing more to do except to say I am sorry and share a good laugh.

That fridge magnet is still there as a reminder of how important an apology is and that it should be made in a timely manner.

So what constitutes a real apology? Sometimes people say they are sorry when they are not, just to end being in the spotlight of the embarrassment of being wrong. There are apologies that qualify what one is sorry for. They are genuine but miss the point.

The fact is an apology is simple no matter how hard it is if you are in the wrong. There is no need to explain your actions the aggrieved person already knows. Explanations don’t exonerate behavior they just shine another light on the original transgression and there is no excuse for bad behavior and its the reason one is apologizing.

So how simple and heartfelt is a genuine apology? Two simple words “I’m Sorry”

Fred Steele