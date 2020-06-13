The Steele report

Everyone poured their morning coffee? It’s time to sit back and perhaps become a little uncomfortable as we confront the issue of systemic racism. We hear some statements where people don’t even equate their words as being offensive. No it is not meant to be, let us first examine a few things and then just maybe we can all think of a solution to some of them.
Ever heard “I never did any of the nasty things that were done so why should it concern me?”
You were not here but the entire society benefited from, was predicated on the disgraceful behavior of those who came and took what they wanted. We can’t say the land didn’t belong to anyone either. Think of it this way, the wilderness was a supermarket, it was a clothing store, it was an energy source for water and heat. The land base belonged to various tribes by virtue of societies.
The European Migrants came and over ran the land, changed the laws for their benefit and brushed the inhabitants aside. The next step in Canada was cultural genocide through the residential schools. The rightful owners of the land were put on Reserves often on the land of least quality. Even today the end has not come. Corporations feel they should be able to cross the lands in question. The second problem is some of these lands are where the resources are.
A friend of mine summed it up in a way that made me stop and think when he said “It’s like a pimp saying he never had anything to do with prostitution. Maybe he didn’t engage in the wrong doing directly but he did benefit from it.”
We have a litany of bad behavior, the Chinese exclusion act the purpose to deny people citizenship. The inhumane treatment of the first Indo-Canadians who tried to make Canada home.
The truth is we have statues depicting greatness. The problem does not belong to you and I alone. Our institutions of society, from church to governments fed us as skewed view of the truth. Yes, Sir John A was the father of Canada and forged our place in the world. He also gave license to some very corrupt people to build the national railway. At his feet we also lay the shame of the residential school system. There are a host of bad actors that got themselves a name plaque or statue. The question is not, should they have the honor, or a statue.
The question is, how do we tell the whole truth in our school system? How do we make all those living in today’s Canada aware of the truth about the characters in our nations historical binders?
We must all ask those hard questions and acknowledge these things were done. Ask ourselves how it is that we are silent or in a few words brush off what was done while at the same time knowing full well we would be denouncing such acts today.
No we should not rewrite history, we have already done that, what we need to do is write the truth. As for the statues and monuments we should debate their fate. They may in the end serve an educational purpose.
Comments
bob barker says
Ok, I had a coffee and read Fred. Then I needed a shot of something stronger. I tried mouthwash.
Fact: two big world storys – Covid not gone yet
Both Canadian and US police officers need sensitivity training. Because a person goes to a store for smokes or sits in his car drunk – are not good reasons to kill them.
Now back to Fred who must be running for something if not for Pope Fred the first.
Take the statue in Oliver of a man named Oliver who people in Oliver honour.
What do we know about him, his family, his views on “indigenous” people, persons of colour from India, Chinese, Germans, Italians, Doukabors, the Japanese…. all part of the great west coast BC history??
With a thorough investigation done maybe we should take it down. If every statute of every historical figure is taken down – we would be left with Jesus or some of the saints.
I agree with Fred – we cannot change history but we can be honest about it.
Is their racism in the world today. Yes – but it is not just white directed to non white. I do not point fingers ….
Folks we have to change – there is much to change but I really doubt we are close to a revolution. Take the USA – the dems are so much like the repubs – people are confused.
In Canada we have the Tories, Libs, socialists, greenies and separatists (yup) no matter what ya say – Quebec wants more or it will leave and then we in the ROC can get on with life.
Now back to the mouthwash
John Hack says
Great words, great work, great empathy, Good job, thank you.
Terry Beddome says
I admire your writing, Fred. Logical, truthful and thoughtful. You force us to look back, good or bad, and come to terms with our feelings. Hopefully we will make it right. Thank you and keep up the good work.
Robin Hopkins says
Well said Fred. This is fascism, whereby govts and corporations benefit financially by acts of division, persuading a majority of those in society that it is OK for them to benefit by sacrificing a minority group, who apparently have only themselves to blame for their disenfranchisement and are not victims. Time for us to realize and take responsibility for what is a systemic policy problem, and not use the poor of the world as scapegoats.