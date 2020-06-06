The Steele report

Today, June sixth is just another day with its joys, victories, sorrows and defeats. We are living in the grasp of a pandemic, demonstrations in the streets, and an air full of uncertainty.

For all that has been thrown at us, we should take solace in the fact June six is a day symbolizing hope. Three quarters of a century ago this was the day, The Longest Day.

It was the day our boys stormed the beaches of Normandy France to restore sanity to Europe. Seventy-five years ago, the sky’s were filled with planes, the sea was like a parking lot for warships. The air was filled with exploding shells and the chatter of machine guns.

Before dawn the paratroops were flying over the channel to take the fight to the enemy. Behind the lines before the first naval guns open fire, Canadians were on the ground engaging the enemy. It is said they were the first to see action. Once the soldiers waded ashore, the Canadians were the first off the beach and heading inland. They prevented a German counter attack as well.

For us we owe this ordinary day to the brave men and women who triumphed making Tuesday, June six one of the most extraordinary days in history. So as you go about you routine on this ordinary day, pause for a moment to think about and thank the thousands of men who died that day, thank those who came home who would never be the same.

I suppose when put into perspective, the sacrifice that was made has made everyday an extraordinary day.

Fred Steele