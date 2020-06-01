The Steele report

The latest crisis has taught us we have been a very naughty civilization for most of a century. Together the problems we have neglected could collectively consume our wealth and reduce us to a depressed third world standard.

We have fouled our nest environmentally, we have allowed our world finances to be at risk. We created a three tier system of life. The first world is over fed over paid over indulged and to a societal standpoint we are undisciplined.

The second world is where we shipped the labor intense jobs to. In exchange for cheap goods we shipped the pollution generating jobs to so we could preach the virtues of being green.

Then there is the third world we retooled to create a new class of poverty. Not only are there starvation wages, there are a host of unsafe working conditions to match it. Some will tell you we can’t do much about it. The companies that operate in these countries are using our pension fund dollars invested in the trust of their behavior.

If we have the will we have a voice for conscience.

There are other issues to be addressed. While we have been protesting against human rights abuses around the world in our own country we allowed private interest to tend to our aging grand parents. These institutions in some cases have been under funded and under staffed. In some cases it’s profit before care.

To indulge our guilty conscience for a moment, we have under funded care for those with mental and addiction issues. Then there is the supply chain weakness. Yes at the moment we are alright but when the pandemic first raised its head we had issues. What if it were an earthquake?

This is not to spread a negative blanket over us. It is to make us think. We have learned some lessons, from a negative series of events we have the time and knowledge to address our shortfalls and create positive change. No we don’t have to protest with signs in the street. A letter to the editor, a letter to your MLA or MP makes you an agent for change,

We have received the warnings of what needs to be done and we only get so much time to fix it.

Fred Steele