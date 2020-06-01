The Steele report

The latest crisis has taught us we have been a very naughty civilization for most of a century. Together the problems we have neglected could collectively consume our wealth and reduce us to a depressed third world standard.
We have fouled our nest environmentally, we have allowed our world finances to be at risk. We created a three tier system of life. The first world is over fed over paid over indulged and to a societal standpoint we are undisciplined.
The second world is where we shipped the labor intense jobs to. In exchange for cheap goods we shipped the pollution generating jobs to so we could preach the virtues of being green.
Then there is the third world we retooled to create a new class of poverty. Not only are there starvation wages, there are a host of unsafe working conditions to match it. Some will tell you we can’t do much about it. The companies that operate in these countries are using our pension fund dollars invested in the trust of their behavior.
If we have the will we have a voice for conscience.
There are other issues to be addressed. While we have been protesting against human rights abuses around the world in our own country we allowed private interest to tend to our aging grand parents. These institutions in some cases have been under funded and under staffed. In some cases it’s profit before care.
To indulge our guilty conscience for a moment, we have under funded care for those with mental and addiction issues. Then there is the supply chain weakness. Yes at the moment we are alright but when the pandemic first raised its head we had issues. What if it were an earthquake?
This is not to spread a negative blanket over us. It is to make us think. We have learned some lessons, from a negative series of events we have the time and knowledge to address our shortfalls and create positive change. No we don’t have to protest with signs in the street. A letter to the editor, a letter to your MLA or MP makes you an agent for change,
We have received the warnings of what needs to be done and we only get so much time to fix it.
Comments
Robin Hopkins says
So awesome Fred. This seems to be the world in a nutshell. As always, I will state that the corporate world and its affiliated wealthy individuals have so captured our govts worldwide, that our elected officials are unable to act in the best interests of the citizenry. Free trade agreements are a joke and exemplify this fact. Money > Human Rights + Compassion. This is what prevents us from becoming civilized.
Publisher: Robin – done well briefly.
Would be interested to know how the world would operate without the “people” who have money – lots of money. Who would get elected? Who would run the world? To trade agreements I am tempted to agree with you – how has Nafta1 and Nafta2 helped me or anyone?
Free trade vs Fair trade is the question. I am against protective tariffs where we help an noncompetitive industry. Fair means – a product produced by workers paid equally or fairly at least. Without sounding too nationalistic – Canada and all countries should produce as much as they can to sustain themselves and not rely on countries that do not support democracy. If we believe in IT – we should fight to protect IT.
Jill McCullum says
Ahhh Fred such a juicy report this week. It will bring out the naysayers the firmly entrenched the good the bad the ugly (think there’s a movie in that line). If it’s whittled down to just one thing eg the military blowing the top off Elder Care … then that might be the place to start. We need not walk quietly into that ‘good night’ with its bedsores,lack of compassion, paltry food, outdated meds and pathetic hygiene. Elder care beckons us all. If you want to ensure a humane end for your rack of bones and addled brains get on it now. The military exposed the ugly underbelly of what stares us all in the face eventually (if we are lucky) ‘old age’… No commissions no endless blame no reports… Just Do it. We managed to shut down a World now let’s shut down inhumane elder care.
Publisher: Thanks to the army. Bah humbug on governments for not doing the job – but the elephant in the room is (are) the families. Some will not have any but most do – if the conditions were so bad – where were the families and the complaints.
Dennis Frewin says
I am so tired of the comments about what we have done to the environment and the society at large. What is it we are required to do and please don’t recommend changing our light bulbs. The problem is gigantic. We can only choose one portion at a time. Stop breaching the obvious and get creative and creative is not increasing the deficiet.
Fred Steele says
I don’t disagree but for many in society don’t get the fact there are problems or they lack the will to address them. The attitudes of some reflect that during the current pandemic. Some have to recognize the problems before finding creative solutions. Many basic solutions will likely be bitter pailLS to wallow
Bonnie Thompson says
You are so right. I feel that a good percentage of the problem is greed. We have a culture of being all about me. The justice system is a good example where the rights of the individual surpassed that of society in general.