The Steele report

When a writer picks up the pen the words find meaning and a direction that brings both nods of approval and a degree of criticism. That being said lets skip stones on troubled waters. Yes we are likely facing the most serious threat to the well being of mankind since the dawn of the nuclear age. In real time we are experiencing the opening chapter of a Sci-Fi movie and we determine the ending.

No we are not all going to die, but if we ignore the information and protocols a lot of people will. First lets strip the layer of sugar coating. Why do different governments adopt different measures?

Step by step governments are am-ping up restrictions to keep the public on side above the din of prognostication.

The most important message is we are in a war with an unseen enemy and it attacks the weak and strong, old and young. It attacks the diligent as well as those foolish enough to ignore the risk. The most dangerous are those who disrespect all the rules for they spread it indiscriminately.

Before we look at my report card of governments let me say the restrictions are there for a reason and each region of the country face different circumstances. East to West where are we?

Newfoundland has invoked measures to limit social activity and have arrested one woman for repeated violations as she has tested positive.

Nova Scotia, PEI and New Brunswick are doing a good job for the problems they face.

Quebec is clamping down on what we would best describe as civil liberties. This is not draconian government this is action required when people refuse to listen while endangering the lives of others.

When it comes to the Ontario Premier, I disagree with his party on nearly everything. During this pandemic he has stepped up to the plate and has done a tremendous job. Credit deserved where credit is due.

Brian Pallisar Manitoba Premier, is showing incredible leadership and he is not afraid to show his sincere emotion at times.

Before addressing BC I think the one guy out of step Is Jason Kenney of Alberta. Yes he is facing five dollar a barrel oil but he came to power, claiming he could fix everything including what was not broken. He cut too deep to fast.

Lets look across the fence in our own backyard. To start with I applaud the BC Liberal Party and Health Critic Norm Letnick. Government and the Opposition are doing what they can. Yes the BC Government brought in sweeping emergency powers that in many cases overrides the Municipal governance. I for one have no problem with that in the short term.

The BC and Ontario Governments have brought in measures to curb gouging and black market resale.

I agree with what the Federal and Provincial Governments are doing. It is said by health officials this is the crucial week for flattening the infection curve. If it fails to stem the flow I hope they lock down everything except food and drugstores.

Let me tell you a little bit about the virus and what the greatest danger is. It’s a respiratory infection attacking the lungs. I have personally witnessed the passing of relatives who were frankly deprived of their last breath. Some suspension of powers and overriding some municipal powers is alright with me if it spares one unfortunate soul from such a terrible fate.

As for how is BC doing? I am happy to say the government is doing a good job. I am proud to say both the government and the opposition are working together in the interest of all.

Fred Steele