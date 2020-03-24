The Steele report

When it comes to confronting the Covid-19 crisis our society is facing it struck me today how the responses are exactly the same only different. Yes the above sentence makes sense. Think about it for a second.

During the Great Depression and WWII, our newsreel coverage was transmitted on reels in movie theaters. We had the news, the movies and even cartoons, while we ate our popcorn and drank soda pop. Today we have Netflix for movies, cartoon and news channels at home without going anywhere.

A couple of times in the past year I did features on the sad state of volunteerism. It was a sad commentary on how the ranks of community advocates were depleted. We still have a problem but there is an awakening of helpful hands. At present it is not well organized but the soul of grassroots movements are springing up. It is said in times of challenge and crisis it brings out the worst and best in people.

This again has proven to be true. Without a doubt several rolls of toilet paper ended up in the wrong greedy hands. Overwhelmingly the best of people has shone through.

In so many cases, the kids we have been critical of, are the ones doing the volunteering. In the east where it’s still winter they are shoveling the walks for seniors and keeping contact with those who are alone. I am hopeful that when this is over we will be more considerate of each other. We are learning money is important but money is not everything. Even politicians are doing their best to get along.

I believe people are beginning to understand the pace and practices we adhered to were unsustainable. What is scaring us into change, is mankind is beginning to understand just how fragile we are when confronted by the unseen powers of nature. Even with all the science we have we do not yet have an answer. The positive message is we will get through this together.

Fred Steele

