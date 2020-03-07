The Steele report

I had a decision to make this past week. I had to decide whether to accept a personal invitation to a political meeting or go to a birthday party.
In this case they are both important gatherings.
I chose the birthday party. See I have a relatively new ….super fan. One of my great grandson’s will be two and for some reason he wants to include me in his world I even have a new name…… For some reason he calls me Bukka.
I decided to go to a toy store and choose his present myself. Not as easy as anticipated.
I hadn’t been shopping toys for years and there is so much to chose from. I got to push the button and hear the sights and sounds. What I thought would be ten minutes turned into about an hour.
One thing was too hard to choose so I bought more…. than one thing.
My daughter told family, I am worse than the other grand kids in a toy store. I learned something from this, even though I missed some things when kids and grand kids were growing up having great grand kids is like having a second chance to be involved.
Yes there will be other …..community meetings to attend ….however Lennan will have but one “second” birthday party today.
Fred Steele
Comments
Donna Nemeth says
Excellent choice, Fred!