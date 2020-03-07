The Steele report

I had a decision to make this past week. I had to decide whether to accept a personal invitation to a political meeting or go to a birthday party.

In this case they are both important gatherings.

I chose the birthday party. See I have a relatively new ….super fan. One of my great grandson’s will be two and for some reason he wants to include me in his world I even have a new name…… For some reason he calls me Bukka.

I decided to go to a toy store and choose his present myself. Not as easy as anticipated.

I hadn’t been shopping toys for years and there is so much to chose from. I got to push the button and hear the sights and sounds. What I thought would be ten minutes turned into about an hour.

One thing was too hard to choose so I bought more…. than one thing.

My daughter told family, I am worse than the other grand kids in a toy store. I learned something from this, even though I missed some things when kids and grand kids were growing up having great grand kids is like having a second chance to be involved.

Yes there will be other …..community meetings to attend ….however Lennan will have but one “second” birthday party today.

Fred Steele