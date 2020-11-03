The Rotary Club of Oliver has been busy this month!

Oliver Curling Club

$1000 towards the youth programme at the club. Accepting Randy Grandish

On Tuesday October 13, the Rotary Club of Oliver presented financial donations to the following worthwhile projects/organizations in Oliver:

President Jenn Roussel presenting on behalf of the Oliver Rotary Club

South Okanagan Medical Foundation

$412.43 for assistance with the Oliver General Hospital Hospice Room

Accepting John Moorhouse

Highway to Healing

$500 towards assistance for families with children requiring out of pocket medical expenses.

Accepting President Tracy McFadden

Oliver Legion

$500 towards assistance for senior veterans affected by Covid -19.

Accepting Cori Augustine

Oliver Parks and Recreation.

$500 towards the Pickleball club.

Accepting Carol Sheridan

232 Big Horn Squadron

$500 towards flight simulators.

Accepting Amy Encina

Rotary members were out early morning at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Fairview Road in the chilly snowy conditions on Friday October 23 for International Polio Awareness Day.

An online auction fundraiser is planned for the end of November and the Rotary Club is currently seeking donations of local items to auction. Please contact President Jennifer Roussel jroussel@interiorsavingsinsurance.com to donate to the auction or for more information about the Rotary Club of Oliver.