The results are in

Thank you to all the sponsors and participants for supporting our SOSS Virtual Golf Tournament this year. Now the moment you have all been waiting for::::

In first place, with a total net score of 286, is the RBC team. Team members are Claudia Bell, Roger Hall, Herman Gill, and John Hood. Their prize is $400 in Fairview Mountain gift cards, good for the pro shop or restaurant.

Second place goes to the Nunes Pottinger Team with a score of 289. Players are Doug Lange, Bill Michael, Jodi Graham, and Anna Lindsay. Their prize is $300.

In third place is the South Okanagan Family Dental team, with a score of 292.. Players are Kathy Mercier, Bill Ford, Dale Dodge, and Denis Fleming. Their prize is $200.

Congratulations! Well done everyone!

(Teams were done by random draw. Net scores were added for team total)

We also did a random draw of individuals for $50 gift certificates. The lucky winners are:

Dave Mattes

Martin Johansen

Shiela Lange

Terry Killough

Pat Batchelor

Alida Boyd

Again, thank you all for participating. We very much appreciate your support. We will be in touch with the winners regarding collecting prizes.

We look forward to seeing you all in person in 2022!!!

The SOSS Enrichment Fund Society Board of Directors