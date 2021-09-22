The latest update

Cyclist Collision with pickup truck

Enterprise Way/Hwy 97 North of Oliver.

Police, Fire and EHS attended a collision involving a cyclist and pickup truck, witnesses at scene & an interview with the driver was that the cyclist cut across lanes going southbound and into the path of the pickup truck who could not avoid the cyclist.

Cyclist suffered a head injury

EHS was planning to take patient to Penticton hospital however, after being assessed it was decided to airlift him via helicopter from Oliver airport to Kelowna General Hospital.

Sgt. Wrigglesworth spoke with the wife of the injured man this morning and she advised that he is doing well with no broken bones but did require surgery. She was very thankful that he was wearing a helmet. She also mentioned how amazingly positive the staff at KGH were considering how overwhelmed they have been of late.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

Commander

Oliver Detachment

Editor’s Note – Special thanks to RCMP, EMS, and Oliver Fire Department for their work in protecting the public.