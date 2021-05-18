The latest on Covid 19

In BC

“There are 5,021 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 132,841 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 350 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 132 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 291 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 861 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 36 in the Island Health region, 125 in the Interior Health region, 47 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,648 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

One week from today will be May 25 – we all look forward to some lifting of restrictions. Maybe wishful thinking.

***

The following is Monday March 22 info to compare:

“There are 5,290 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 9,333 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 85,746 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 303 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 80 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 469 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,010 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 89 in the Island Health region, 84 in the Interior Health region, 133 in the Northern Health region.

“There have been 166 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 1,366 cases. Of the total cases, 237 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

“There have been 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,437 deaths in British Columbia.