THE latest info – 2000 hectare fire

Nk’Mip Creek (K52061)

Last updated: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM

Location: 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos

Discovered: Monday, July 19, 2021

Size: 2,000.0 hectares

Status: Active

The fire is classified as out of control.

Interface: Interface Interface Fire

Evacuation Order is in effect.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for numerous properties by the Osoyoos Indian Band. Please contact the Osoyoos Indian Band for more information.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band for 21 properties. Please contact the Osoyoos Indian Band for more information.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an Evacuation Alert for Electoral Area C and Town of Oliver: more information

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an Evacuation Order for Electoral Area C: more information

RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has declared a State of Local Emergency. For more information contact the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen at 250-492-0237 or visit their website