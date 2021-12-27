the homeless, the cold, the wanderer ones….

Last year we had a cold weather shelter for those that needed: heat, food, warm drinks.

Thanks to the 7th day Adventists – that project failed. Little interest.

This year temperatures even lower, colder, windy, bitter but….. is there a demand??

Soup Kitchens I have heard about NONE

Supplies to eat free at the FOOD BANK a regular staple for many.

What is actually happening out there?

Most seem secure in place? Are there really homeless that can survive this weather and conditions most have not seen since 1948?

I look each day at 7 to 9 am I see no visible indications of a problem.

Is there a problem with homeless, needy, ?????