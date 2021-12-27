the homeless, the cold, the wanderer ones….

Last year we had a cold weather shelter for those that needed: heat, food, warm drinks.
Thanks to the 7th day Adventists – that project failed. Little interest.
This year temperatures even lower, colder, windy, bitter but….. is there a demand??
Soup Kitchens I have heard about NONE
Supplies to eat free at the FOOD BANK a regular staple for many.
What is actually happening out there?
Most seem secure in place? Are there really homeless that can survive this weather and conditions most have not seen since 1948?
I look each day at 7 to 9 am I see no visible indications of a problem.
Is there a problem with homeless, needy, ?????
Comments
Jo Tanner says
Hey jack as a person who lives the truth and work very hard at what I do the cold snap church is open and running very and for Janet if your neighbors are cold please feel free to tell them if cold snap church which by the way is at the seventh day Adventist church please for the truth you now have it
Publisher: Jo – good to hear there is a “Cold Snap” centre at the 7th day Adventist church. Just no one ever mentioned it. Let me know what is needed. Is George helping? Greg?
Janet Thompson says
I was thinking the same thing. Please ask our cold neighbors if they are ok.