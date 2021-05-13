The herd is getting together

More than 50% of eligible people in B.C. have received first vaccine dose

VICTORIA – More than 50% of all eligible people in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Building on that momentum, Premier John Horgan is calling for everyone to register for vaccination and help friends, family and neighbours to do the same.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks toward everyone getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Premier Horgan. “COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down, but this milestone gives us hope of better days ahead. We have to keep going. We need all British Columbians to help make sure as many people as possible get their shots. Register today and talk to your friends, family and neighbours and make sure they’re registered, too.”