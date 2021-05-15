The first horse race is over in Penticton

Ten candidates for one seat on city council . Nice number.
So here goes the speculation
Names first
James Blake, Amelia Boultbee, Steve Brown, Karen Brownlee, Jason Cox, Isaac Gilbert, Kate Hansen, Keith MacIntyre, James Miller and Katie O’Kell.
Who have been on council before? U get two points: None
Who have run for any public office ? U get one point : Isaac Gilbert, Karen Brownlee and Jason Cox
You have never run before but have a stellar reputation – U get two points: James Miller and Kate Hansen
Predictions the race between Jason Cox, James Miller and Kate Hanson
with Gilbert and Browlee falling aside and the remainder as well
Keep the card folks could be worth $50
