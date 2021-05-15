The first horse race is over in Penticton

Ten candidates for one seat on city council . Nice number.

So here goes the speculation

Names first

James Blake, Amelia Boultbee, Steve Brown, Karen Brownlee, Jason Cox, Isaac Gilbert, Kate Hansen, Keith MacIntyre, James Miller and Katie O’Kell.

Who have been on council before? U get two points: None

Who have run for any public office ? U get one point : Isaac Gilbert, Karen Brownlee and Jason Cox

You have never run before but have a stellar reputation – U get two points: James Miller and Kate Hansen

Predictions the race between Jason Cox, James Miller and Kate Hanson

with Gilbert and Browlee falling aside and the remainder as well

Keep the card folks could be worth $50