The final article in the series

Curling Club History

The new millennium brought the latest building upgrades that enabled the club to cement and enlarge the ice surface. International-sized ice could allow the facility to be used for practice sites for Olympians coming to B.C. The building and

downstairs washrooms became wheelchair accessible.

The Town of Oliver allowed the club to have summer rental in the downstairs area for children’s Sun Fun group organized by the Parks and Rec. This helped with the club’s maintenance costs.

From 1970-2020 (approximately) improvements to the club cost $150,00 in cash and $150,00 in sweat equity by the hard-working members.

Over 50 years, it is estimated that approximately 20,000 Men and Ladies from all parts of the interior and the coast were entertained by participating in our Men’s, Ladies and Mixed bonspiels.

In addition, for more than 20 years the Knights of Columbus, Kinsmen, Legion and Heart and Stroke organizations had annual bonspiels which entertained an additional 5,000 plus curlers. BC Tel and West Kootenay Power also had their weekend bonspiel at our club for many years.

The club had provided and estimated 10,000 persons years of winter recreation through our club leagues during the regular season.

We are immensely proud of our facility and also very thankful to all of the volunteers who have stepped up and willingly gave of their expertise and time to keep the club going year after year.

A big thank you to all!

Graphic supplied

Story written by Johanne Smith