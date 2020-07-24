‘The ditch is 100’

The Ditch – 1919 – 2019

The Town of Oliver unveiled a commemorative bronze plaque to formally celebrate the centennial anniversary of the irrigation canal; often referred to as the Ditch.

Mayor Johansen and Council members met at Fairview Park, across from the secondary school, to recognize 100 years of the irrigation canal delivering water to the semi-arid desert area transforming it into the viable agricultural growing oasis it is today. An earlier unveiling was cancelled due to COVID-19 where past Alderman, Council members, Engineers, and long-term staff were invited.

“It is an amazing piece of infrastructure”, stated Mayor Johanson, “the engineering involved, using the tools that were available years ago is unbelievable. The irrigation canal has provided a sustainable and reliable water source for 100 years, and with continued maintenance and major repairs scheduled to re-route the siphon at Gallagher Lake, the canal will serve the area for many years to come”.

