The Cotter File

This small culvert has caused some consternation from home owners living just off the 2500 block of Willowbrook Rd. The culvert is designed to allow snow melt to soak into the land over time when the water is rising.

This is the holding pond created to store water from the spring snow melt off the high hills. RDOS Director Rick Knodel told ODN that he is aware of the concerns but has received no concrete evidence of any wrong doing. Knodel says the RDOS defers to the BC Government for any enforcement action for any dams or natural water course concerns.

These are smaller ponds in a swampy area further downhill and east of the larger storage area. BC Government ministries have inspected the property and issued no “orders” to the best of our knowledge.

“There are two different areas of responsibility covered by your enquiry. The Conservation Officer Service does not have an active file related to “ Cotter” and dumping. FLNROD and specifically the water branch should be able to address the dam enquiry.” James Zucchelli, Sgt. BC Conservation Officer Service.

This is the small cabin built by Doug Cotter on the 68 hectare ( 167 acres ) ranch on the west side of the valley. Cotter told ODN that most the ponds dry up each summer and based on observation not a lot of snow melt this year.

This is the wonderful view from the dirt road coming down off the ranch which is quite high up above Meyer’s Flat.