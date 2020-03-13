The conundrum – Sportsman’s Bowl

This area north of the Town is of particular concern of local residents, the province and the regional district – each with a slightly different concern or suggested remedy.
I will not define the problem as much of it is self evident on TV, Newspaper, or on-line articles that try to inform.
Here is one stream of thought, an opinion, a possible solution:
A plebiscite will be necessary to engage all residents and landowners in Area C RDOS
That public vote should be held this fall….
It should ask a simple question – are you in favour of a RDOS service for flood control for all of Rural Area C RDOS?
Proposed cost to be a parcel tax not one based on assessed values.
If passed by the electorate – then RDOS could apply for grants to fix flooding problems in that rural region caused by nature’s undetermined intentions.
Meaning those man made flooding would be treated differently.
Now I could go on and on – with regard to areas that need fixing and those that the provincial government has already made great progress on.
Would the grants be large? Would tax payers have to pay a lot? I do not have those answers.
BUT – this would be a start.
