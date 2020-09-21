The Boychuk’s

In 1977 George and Marie moved to Oliver, bought an orchard south of Rd 18 and two years later George built a new home on Mountainview Drive. 41 years in that house that is now sold.
Once George arrived in Oliver he gained employment at Gerard Zandee’s farm mechanical shop after a long career in management with Burns Foods.
In early October George and Marie will move to Manitoba to be near siblings on both sides of the family.
George and Marie married 54 years ago.
They will be missed by many.
Comments
Judy Arbeau says
Wondering which Burns Foods location did George work at? My father Norman Zeleniski, was a foreman at Burns Foods in Calgary for many years, also in Winnipeg for 5 years until retirement. Also, a great family friend, Ron Fleury vice president across Canada for Burns Foods was with the company for a good many years. I also worked there, but it was the last 4 years that Burns was open in Calgary.
Helga Aston says
We will dearly miss George as our 1st Vice President at the Oliver Senior Center.
His dedication to the Center as a volunteer went above and beyond.
Thank you George! Good luck to you & Marie in Manitoba.