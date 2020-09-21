The Boychuk’s

In 1977 George and Marie moved to Oliver, bought an orchard south of Rd 18 and two years later George built a new home on Mountainview Drive. 41 years in that house that is now sold.

Once George arrived in Oliver he gained employment at Gerard Zandee’s farm mechanical shop after a long career in management with Burns Foods.

In early October George and Marie will move to Manitoba to be near siblings on both sides of the family.

George and Marie married 54 years ago.

They will be missed by many.