The alternative

If voting for the Liberals or the NDP…. leaves a bad taste in your mouth there is another answer

Darryl Seres – BC Conservative

He picked the place today at Lion’s Park on his whistle tour of hamlets, towns, cities in Boundary Similkameen

I picked the location for the photo shoot – Small Wheels Park – full of kids and moms on patrol

We picked the high mark for a picture

Vote as you please but Darryl is nice guy and needs support.

*The major parties are beholden to special interests, corporate and union lobbies, and left-wing activism—it’s time for our elected representatives to put the needs of the people above those of the interest groups and lobbies. I’m also running because the people of Boundary-Similkameen deserve a true conservative voice that shares their perspectives.

They deserve to have the opportunity to vote Conservative if they so choose.”

Darryl Seres