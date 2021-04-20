Thanks to the Vancouver Province – letters to the editors

Asked about people coming into B.C. who don’t follow health guidelines, Premier JohnHorgan said province will “come down on you like a tonne of bricks.”
Here is what a retired physician thinks that B.C. Premier John Horgan should do with his “tonne of bricks”:
1. Immediately call a news conference and alert all B.C. residents that we are at war with a sneaky, cunning, insidious enemy called the corona virus that has infiltrated all segments of society and we are losing the war. All levels of government have done too little, too late. The namby, pamby (“be kind”) approach hasn’t worked.
2. Immediately issue a province wide “stay-at-home” order for the next three weeks effective immediately. As demonstrated by New Zealand and Australia, the virus can’t spread if everyone stays at home.
3. The only exceptions to leave home would be to get groceries, pick up prescriptions, seek urgent medical help or exercise (walk, run and cycle, etc.) outdoors maintaining six-feet distance from others. Schools closed immediately for three weeks. Essential services restricted and if meat-packing plants are deemed essential then all employees must be tested for corona virus before going to work, and weekly thereafter.
4. The police should arrest any rule-breakers and immediately cart them off to jail where they would be released after 24 hours and only after all their fines have been paid.
6. Assign Dr. Penny Ballem to ensure rapid administration of vaccine so that 80 per cent of B.C. residents have received their first dose within three weeks. By then the case numbers will be low enough so that testing and tracking can resume effectively, and then gradually start to open up things. Quit blaming the feckless feds for not delivering adequate vaccine to meet the three-week target — look elsewhere for additional supplies — if Israel can do it, then B.C. can.
Former U.S. president Teddy Roosevelt’s “talk softly and carry a big stick” seems appropriate — we just have forgotten the stick.
Vic Wood MD, FRCPC, Victoria
Comments
Rick Irvine says
I don’t get it. These people who think mask wearing and party bans are an infringement of rights don’t seem to have a problem that seat belts, speed limits, public nudity, etc. are mandated. How about we fly over the beach parties with a helicopter rigged for crop spraying and drop skunk oil mixed with water on these idiots. Quick and easy, but not kind I guess.
Steve Staresina says
Well that letter will hopefully wake up some people who only think of their rights as citizens, but don’t give a thought about their responsibilities towards their neighbours and all fellow citizens of the rest of this world. Total ignorance and selfishness.
Dorothy Taylor says
I agree 100% with Dr. Wood.
Jack Dean says
Talk about a missed opportunity we had the chance to do this a year ago but we let greed get in our way. Forget about saving lives I want more money! I want my right to spread Covid everywhere I go! To all those who think their so called right to do whatever they want is more valuable than the lives of the people of this province and country I hope you’re happy with the latest death count because it’s on your head!
Karen Wagner says
Great letter, I totally agree with the doc !
Edwin Dukes says
We should have done that a year ago, like they did it in Australia where life is back to normal now.