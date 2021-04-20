Thanks to the Vancouver Province – letters to the editors

Asked about people coming into B.C. who don’t follow health guidelines, Premier JohnHorgan said province will “come down on you like a tonne of bricks.”

Here is what a retired physician thinks that B.C. Premier John Horgan should do with his “tonne of bricks”:

1. Immediately call a news conference and alert all B.C. residents that we are at war with a sneaky, cunning, insidious enemy called the corona virus that has infiltrated all segments of society and we are losing the war. All levels of government have done too little, too late. The namby, pamby (“be kind”) approach hasn’t worked.

2. Immediately issue a province wide “stay-at-home” order for the next three weeks effective immediately. As demonstrated by New Zealand and Australia, the virus can’t spread if everyone stays at home.

3. The only exceptions to leave home would be to get groceries, pick up prescriptions, seek urgent medical help or exercise (walk, run and cycle, etc.) outdoors maintaining six-feet distance from others. Schools closed immediately for three weeks. Essential services restricted and if meat-packing plants are deemed essential then all employees must be tested for corona virus before going to work, and weekly thereafter.

4. The police should arrest any rule-breakers and immediately cart them off to jail where they would be released after 24 hours and only after all their fines have been paid.