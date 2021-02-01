Thanks from staff and management of MKinney Place

A BIG Thank You to the Community for all your support during our recent COVID 19 OUTBREAK at McKinney Place.

It was your kind words and deeds that helped to lift our spirits during this most difficult time for the Residents, Families and Staff of MKP. A BIG THANK YOU to those who:

Came to work, when others couldn’t

Volunteered to be re-deployed

Dropped off Coffee, Baking and treats

Donated lunches and Diners from local restaurants (Physicians, Tim Hortons)

Sent us the necessary equipment and were there whenever we needed them (SOGH)

Posted heart warming signs that greeted us each morning (BCEHS Stn 326 and Anonymous)

Sent gift cards, wine, gift bags, chocolates (Tickleberries)

Provided Christmas Day Dinner (SOGH Kitchen Staff)

Made Christmas Cards (Oliver, Osoyoos and Tuc El’Nuit Elementary Schools)

Even a Visit from Santa

THANK YOU FROM OUR MCKINNEY FAMILY