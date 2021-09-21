Dear Oliver area residents:

We want to take a moment and thank our community for the continued support of the Oliver Food

Bank shown through your generous donations at the 11th Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. On

Saturday, September 18th you showed community spirit by coming to drop off food and/or financial

donations for those in Oliver who stand in need at this point in their lives. Many others took time out of

their weekend to donate online.

With your help this past weekend we collected nearly 700 lbs of food and over $9100 in financial

donations that go directly to the Oliver Food Bank. We are very grateful for the community response

every year to the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, but it’s especially amazing during this difficult time for

so many in our neighbourhoods.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a BC-wide project to support local food banks in their mission to feed the hungry. The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a community-focused project open to all inter-

ested individuals, groups, and businesses that wish to lend a hand. If you as a business, communi-

ty group or individual are interested in helping out in next year’s food drive, please don’t hesi-

tate to contact me at jordannoftle@hotmail.com. To see province-wide information please go to:

www.bctfooddrive.org.

With much gratitude,

Jordan Noftle – Oliver Area Coordinator

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive