The Steele Report June 26

The saying All good things must end is a poignant reminder that

nothing lasts forever. I find it to be a sad day for those who

followed local event in the Oliver Daily News as I did. I want to

thank Jack Bennest for the opportunity to write and submit the

Steele Report. Thank you to those who followed the topics

presented and engaged in discussion whether supportive or

critical as discussion is the fuel for ideas.

The time has come to say goodbye and I wish all those who

followed ODN the very best for the future.

Fred Steele