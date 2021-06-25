The Steele Report June 26
The saying All good things must end is a poignant reminder that
nothing lasts forever. I find it to be a sad day for those who
followed local event in the Oliver Daily News as I did. I want to
thank Jack Bennest for the opportunity to write and submit the
Steele Report. Thank you to those who followed the topics
presented and engaged in discussion whether supportive or
critical as discussion is the fuel for ideas.
The time has come to say goodbye and I wish all those who
followed ODN the very best for the future.
Fred Steele
