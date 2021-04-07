Testing positive

Website: www.sd53.bc.ca

April 7, 2021

RE: School Community Member Tested Positive for COVID-19 –

School Exposure March 31 and April 1, 2021

Dear Families,

We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required. We are following the protocol established for these circumstances:

• A member of the Southern Okanagan Secondary school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home with support from local public contact tracing;

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the

person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is

required to self-isolate.

Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact.

If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice.

If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

Bev Young

Superintendent of School

