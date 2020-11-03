Tesla charge location – agreed to

Photo Credit : Nikola Tesla

Approved by council November 2, 2020 at regular council meeting

Previously on ODN

At an Meeting of Osoyoos Town Council held on July 2, 2019 the following motion was approved: That Council direct the CAO to enter the Town into an agreement with Tesla to install and maintain electric vehicle charging stations at 8513 74th Avenue.

Staff report states that preliminary discussions with Tesla may result in the provision of 8 Tesla Supercharger stations (charging time ~30-60 minutes average) and 4 universal charging stations in the parking lot at 8513 74th Avenue and an additional 4 universal charging stations at other sites in the community. The universal charging stations identified in early discussions would require the same charging time (2-6 hours) as those already in place at Gyro Park.

Since the July 2, 2019 motion was approved the site has been surveyed and preliminary designs

have been exchanged between the Town, Tesla and utility providers. Site layout and design has

gone through several iterations to reflect service requirements (such as electricity supply, storm water management, traffic site lines, lighting, screening and impacts on adjacent properties and ways to mitigate those). The Town’s requirements relative to site servicing and design have increased the

cost of the proposal and reduced the number of parking spaces available to provide electric vehicle

charging stations to 11 (8 Tesla Superchargers and 3 universal chargers) from 12 at 8513 74th Ave.

During review of site designs the potential to locate sites for additional universal charging stations in the community was considered by Town staff and Tesla. The potential demand was also considered and it was determined that additional universal charging stations were not required at this time and the Town should not seek to locate them simply because it can without demonstrated need. It is

believed that the parking lot on 74th Avenue will satisfy the majority of demand for electric vehicle

charging for the foreseeable future