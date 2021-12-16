Temporary Shelter to be funded by province in Penticton

Ministry of Attorney General

and Responsible for Housing

NEWS RELEASE

New shelter proposed to help Penticton’s most vulnerable

PENTICTON – The Province, through BC Housing, is proceeding with a proposal for a new temporary shelter that would provide a safe place to sleep for people staying in Penticton’s Victory Church shelter after it closes in spring 2022.

“If approved by city staff, this new shelter would make sure that all Victory Church guests continue to have a safe, warm place to stay, with access to the supports they need to stabilize their lives,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “We will continue to work with the city and our non-profit partners to ensure that all residents in Penticton have a safe place indoors.”

If approved, the new 42-bed shelter would be built at 1706 Main St. and would neighbour the facilities on the site: Compass Court, a 20-unit supportive housing building, and Compass House, a 30-bed shelter. Guests at the new shelter would have access to daily meals, hygiene facilities and, if needed, referral to health programs.

The shelter would be operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL), which owns and operates the existing buildings on the site. Adding a second shelter to the site would allow PDSCL to better provide support to guests by consolidating their resources at one location.

“PDSCL appreciates the support of BC Housing as we work to provide safe housing during these challenging times,” said Tony Laing, CEO, PDSCL. “The shortage of affordable housing in our community, the opioid crisis and the pandemic require us all to work together and support each other to reach the goal of ensuring everyone has a safe place to call home. By consolidating our services at one location, we can reduce our impact on the community and continue ensure safe housing for those in need.”

BC Housing submitted a development permit for the project on Dec. 14, 2021. If permitting is approved by city staff, construction would begin in January 2022 and the shelter would open in March 2022, coinciding with the closure of the Victory Church shelter.

The Province will continue to work with the city and non-profit partners to build new supportive and affordable housing options in Penticton. Since 2017, 106 supportive homes for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness are either complete or underway in Penticton as a result of provincial investments.