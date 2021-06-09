Having a problem with your HOG? – I made it work!!!

Would you say you have a great deal with taxes – if a senior etc. – ?

I have a small town house adequate for my needs as a bachelor. I pay $53 a month for::::::::

All the PW gents and ladies

All the Adm ladies and gents

The roads and sidewalks and trees

The planning, building inspection, the bylaw enforcement

The garbage, recycling, yard waste and big item pickup

The police

The Museum and Archives

The fire department

The airport

The Schools

The hospital

all the parks and recreation

mosquito control

SIR

OBWB

BC Assessment

shall I continue – my telephone and cable per month is over $200 – WOW

Am I ever a promoter for the Town of Oliver