Having a problem with your HOG? – I made it work!!!
Would you say you have a great deal with taxes – if a senior etc. – ?
I have a small town house adequate for my needs as a bachelor. I pay $53 a month for::::::::
All the PW gents and ladies
All the Adm ladies and gents
The roads and sidewalks and trees
The planning, building inspection, the bylaw enforcement
The garbage, recycling, yard waste and big item pickup
The police
The Museum and Archives
The fire department
The airport
The Schools
The hospital
all the parks and recreation
mosquito control
SIR
OBWB
BC Assessment
shall I continue – my telephone and cable per month is over $200 – WOW
Am I ever a promoter for the Town of Oliver
Comments
Dave drought says
It’s for sure Oliver provides excellent return for the citizens for their tax dollars. I’m out every day, and on those days I witness Town employees hard at work for us. And when the weather’s miserable, don’t hesitate to drop a cold can of soda, or a hot coffee, depending, for the folks working outdoors here. Admittedly, a cheap show of appreciation, but you have to start somewhere…
Bill Eggert says
It’s a good deal for a senior. Rather expensive if you have purchased to become a land–person– (lord doesn’t work anymore apparently). So expensive, it really isn’t worth it unless you have ulterior motives.