Take a positive step

Empowering Youth Through Art

Challenge coin

BC RCMP Youth Officers are reaching out to talented students across BC to design the image for the newly created BC RCMP Youth Officer Challenge Coin.

What is a Challenge Coin?

The tradition of the challenge coin originated during WWI. It came to be when American volunteers joined newly formed flying squadrons. A lieutenant developed a bronze coin to give to each of the members of his unit, one of whom decided to keep it in a leather pouch around his neck and he used it to identify himself as belonging to the unit and the country. This tradition has carried on around the world with many elite groups adopting it as a means of proving fellowship and loyalty to their unit. Challenge coins today have also been given to civilians who have impacted the community in a positive way.

What to Consider

Theme: Creating a coin that symbolizes the positive connection between the RCMP and Youth in British Columbia.

Think about things that connect to BC, and the RCMP district you live in. Challenge coins are designed with a purpose – You are designing a symbol that connects with youth in BC and will be given to those who have impacted the community in a positive way. BC RCMP district maps.

Participants are encouraged to be original and imaginative. Consider the use of emblems, imagery, colors, and text significant to the theme– think about how people will connect with your design.

Challenge coins are round and usually a standard 1.75 inches in diameter. Creating your design with size in mind from the start ensures a clean look and a well-proportioned design. The coin can be fairly detailed, however it may help to visualize colouring a colouring book picture when thinking about how the coin design will come together.

Please no gradients or fades in design, best to work with solid colors that are used separately.

Contest Rules

Open to BC youth 14-18 years of age

One winner will be chosen from each district: Lower Mainland, Island District, North District, Southeast District, with 4 winners in total.

Submission must be your original artwork/design

RCMP Challenge coins shall not include controversial imagery, ones that will not be considered

Designs that are not fully visible will not be able to be considered.

We will accept scanned color PDFs or high-quality JPEG images in which the full design is visible and attributable.

Only one submission per person will be accepted

Contest winners and the winning names will be announced on December 5, 2021, on the RCMP website and social media.

Winners will be notified by phone and email.