T of Osoyoos wants no National Park inside

The signing of the MOU in July 2019 confirms agreement among the parties on the proposed working boundary, next steps, and provides a framework for collaboration as negotiations begin towards an agreement to establish a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

A “working boundary” identifies borders and areas of provincially-owned parklands and Crown lands that may one day be included in a national park reserve, following the negotiation of an establishment agreement. The working boundary is subject to further refinement as part of negotiation of the establishment agreement. The working boundary contains a mixture of current unprotected Crown lands and provincial protected areas.

This working boundary does not affect private lands. Private land owners would not be subject to the Canada National Parks Act, associated regulations or policy. Private lands within the working boundary would only be acquired for inclusion in the national park reserve if there was both a willing-seller and a willing-buyer.

Lands within the Town of Osoyoos Municipal Boundary

The national park reserve ‘working boundary’ has been drawn just south of the Dividend Ridge subdivision area. The reserve area includes lands that are designated for residential use and parks

and recreation in the Town’s Official Community Plan (OCP) (Attachment ‘A’) and are currently zoned as a future urban reserve and parks and recreation in the Town’s Zoning Bylaw.

The following maps have also been included for clarification and discussion:

1. Map provided in the community mail out – Attachment ‘B’

2. Aerial photograph depicting ‘working boundary’ – Attachment ‘C’

The ‘working boundary’ for the federal park reserve includes lands within the Town boundary that have been designated for future development. Given the limited land base within the Town, Council may want to consider making a recommendation to Parks Canada to consider amending the ‘working boundary’ for the national park reserve to exclude lands within the jurisdictional boundary of the Town of Osoyoos.

OPTIONS

1. That Town Council recommends that Parks Canada amend the ‘working boundary’ for the Proposed National Park Reserve such that it excludes any lands within the Town of Osoyoos jurisdictional boundaries.

2. That no further action is taken